Bublé Bublé @ Elegance Café

Bublé Bublè

The Italian Tribute To Michael Bublé

A sparkling tribute to Michael Bubl is unique in its kind for the quality of the show and the strong resemblance of the singer.

Michael’s songs, atmospheres, swing, pop, in an overwhelming and evocative concert, masterfully played by Riccardo Retrosi with the typical confidential style of the Italian-Canadian crooner and his formidable orchestra composed of great professionals.

A show of more than two hours where the dynamics pass from elegant and romantic songs like Me And Mrs Jones and Call Me Irresponsible, to the breathtaking crescendo of Moondance, Save The Last Dance For Me, Had Better Be Tonight and Crazy Little Thing Called Love and then his flagships: Home, Everything, Heaven’s Met You Yet, A Beautiful Day, Spiderman and many others.

At Christmas time, Bublè Bublè wear a red hat and the show becomes Bublè Bublè Christmas Show.

All the songs on the Christmas album, such as Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, White Christmas, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Jingle Bells and many others come into the lineup.

Riccardo Retrosi, voice

Marco Russo, piano

Francesco Cecchet, bass

Armando Croce, drum

Claudio Giusti, alto sax

Davide Grottelli, tenor sax

Nicola Tariello, trumpet

Ilario Polidoro, trombone