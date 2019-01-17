Fabian Thomè Duten / Special Guest at OPIFICIO

OPIFICIO is proud to present an amazing workshop led by Fabian Thomè Duten dancer from Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Eastman Production) and choreographer for his own creations around Europe and America.

4 Days of contemporary class and intensive work on the body, investigating and searching different ways of using the floor.

More reasearch will be in the second part of the class, focus on repertoire and material from Sidi Larbi, developing even more the quality of the mouvements.

4 DAYS JAN 31st to FEB 3rd

► 13:00-16:00 (from thursday to sunday)

► EARLY BIRD PRICE:

(within January 17th 2019)

FULL PACK at: €120,00

► LAZY PRICE:

(later then January 17th 2019)

FULL PACK at: €140,00

!20,00€ of insurance for 2019 is not included!

Daily ballet class €3,00 for all participants.

APPLICATION FORM HEREIN:

https://goo.gl/forms/EXWuS4LVwCPEVOGk2

⏩Please note that any application will be considered by OPIFICIO if is not correctly compiled.

⏩Every partecipant will receive a confirmation answer from OPIFICIO ‘s office to proceed with the payment.

INFO:

info@opificioinmovimento.com

06-78344705

OPIFICIO – VIA ARRIGO DAVILA 47/B (METRO STOP, COLLI ALBANI)