Feminist History of Rome: visita guidata in inglese

PRENOTAZIONE OBBLIGATORIA (max 15 partecipanti) tramite l’apposito PULSANTE o al numero 351 0862371

CONTRIBUTO: 10 € (tutto incluso)

APPUNTAMENTO: Piazza del Campidoglio, Roma

Kings, Popes, Cardinals, men ruled the history of Rome over the centuries. But what was the role of women in the eternal city.

As the great Virginia Woolf once said: “ For most of history, Anonymous was a Woman.”

Well, we intend to rid ourselves of that anonymity and celebrate some of the great women from Rome and Italy’s past.

The first Feminist tour of Rome will explore the role of women throughout Rome’s vast history.

We will discuss and celebrate the amazing history of women from the foundations of Rome to the 21st Century.

Our tour ends a little closer to home, in the 20th Century, with Franca Viola, influential in the 1960s in Italy for refusing a “rehabilitating marriage” after suffering kidnapp and rape.

She was one of the first Italian women who had been raped to publicly refuse to marry her rapist. Instead, she and her family successfully appealed to the law to prosecute the rapist.

The trial was to have ripple effects throughout Italy.

This tour explores themes of female empowerment and female victories, but also of rape, manipulation, and abuse. It is not suitable for young children. Parental discretion advised.